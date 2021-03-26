FX option expiries for 26 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€749m)

USD/JPY: 108.75-80 ($580m)

AUD/USD: 0.7500 (A$539m), 0.7765 (A$1.7bn)

EUR/GBP: 0.8600 (€416m)

Nothing much on the board for the day ahead as the expiries are either just modest in size or rather far away from current spot prices to matter. This hints that other aspects of the market will take more precedence as we navigate through the day ahead.





Here's what to look forward to at the start of next week:





EUR/USD

- 1.1935 (€1.1bn) 29/3





USD/JPY

- 108.70 ($1.5bn) 29/3





EUR/GBP

- 0.8585-90 (€1.2bn) 29/3

- 0.8600 (€677m) 29/3







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



