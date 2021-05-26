FX option expiries for 26 May 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Only notable one is AUD/USD as highlighted in bold.

The others aren't too significant in terms of size or are too far away from the current spot price to make much of an impact.

As for AUD/USD, the ones at 0.7740-50 resides near the key hourly moving averages @ 0.7752-58 so perhaps that could help provide some anchor or a magnet in the event of any retracement lower later in the day before they roll off.

