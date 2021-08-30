FX option expiries for 30 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing significant to take note of on the day, with just a couple of modest expiries seen close to spot levels for both EUR/USD and USD/JPY.





There are some big ones for USD/CAD but they are quite some distance from current levels to really matter, as price action is keeping narrower so it isn't likely that we will see traders drawn to those levels (1.2465 and 1.2740-50 respectively).



