FX option expiries for 27 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing major on the day, so there shouldn't be much influence from the expiries on price action in the sessions ahead.





But there will be more significant ones to take note of starting from tomorrow, with a couple of big ones lined up close to the current spot price in USD/JPY, USD/CAD, and AUD/USD. That said, we'll see how today pans out first and foremost.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



