FX option expiries for 27 September 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Nothing major on the day, so there shouldn't be much influence from the expiries on price action in the sessions ahead.

But there will be more significant ones to take note of starting from tomorrow, with a couple of big ones lined up close to the current spot price in USD/JPY, USD/CAD, and AUD/USD. That said, we'll see how today pans out first and foremost.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose