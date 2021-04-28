FX option expiries for 28 April 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





A couple of key ones for EUR/USD on the board today, as highlighted in bold.





They are mainly layered at 1.2080-00 and then at 1.2140-50 with the former likely to keep price action more contained ahead of the Fed considering the technical elements as well.





EUR/USD is still keeping below key trendline resistance @ 1.2113 and holding above its 100-day moving average @ 1.2056 - with its 100-hour moving average also providing some support @ 1.2066 currently. That plays to the stickiness of the expiries.





Just be aware though, that there are still more layers seen at 1.2100 through to the rest of the week so it is something to consider when viewing price action as well.





Other than that, there isn't much else too impactful on the board today.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



