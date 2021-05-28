FX option expiries for 28 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





A couple of key ones as highlighted in bold.





Notably they are mostly acting as caps or minor ceilings with that being the case for EUR/USD at 1.2200, USD/JPY at 110.00, and GBP/USD at 1.4200.





One can argue that the one rolling off for USD/CAD is also similar considering where the spot price is. Though key near-term resistance sits closer to 1.2140 in the pair.





That said, keep in mind that a lot can change after the US PCE data later but at least be aware that there are these levels in play before they roll off later.







