FX option expiries for 29 October 10am New York cut

For EUR/USD, the ones at 1.1650-55 may keep price action more sticky although buyers are keeping a more bullish near-term bias in contesting the resistance region around 1.1670-00 for now. Key near-term support is seen closer to 1.1620-30 so there is room to roam.





The large ones for USD/JPY near 114.00 may help to limit gains on the day, adding a layer of defense for sellers closer to the 200-hour moving average at 113.92.





Meanwhile, the big one for USD/CAD helps to add to recent support close to 1.2300 if the pair does explore any further downside in the hours ahead before rolling off.





Besides the potential technical implications above, there isn't much else to be wary about on the board as the week winds down. Just be mindful that month-end flows are also at play today so that could still distort price action before the weekend.







