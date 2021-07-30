FX option expiries for 30 July 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
A couple of key ones to take note of for EUR/USD once again, as highlighted in bold.

That is likely to keep price action more contained around current levels, just below 1.1900, with the softer risk mood also allowing for the dollar to hold steadier so far today.

Besides that, there are a couple of decent-sized expiries for USD/CAD in between 1.2400 to 1.2500 so that may also help to limit any major push and pull in the pair for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose