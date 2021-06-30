FX option expiries for 30 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

It is month-end and quarter-end but there aren't really a whole lot of expiries at play on the board for today, besides the ones for USD/JPY as highlighted in bold.





That is likely to keep price action more sticky around current levels before the focus turns towards the US non-farm payrolls release later on Friday.





The pair is still backing away from a test of 111.00 and the 31 March high though the uptrend remains very much intact with key support still seen closer to 110.00.







