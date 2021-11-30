FX option expiries for 30 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing too significant on the board today, though there are some large ones somewhat close by for EUR/USD (1.1255) and USD/JPY (113.80).





But I don't see those as being key expiries that will come into play or draw price action considering the market mood. Risk sentiment is the name of the game since trading last Friday and that is still the key driver of price action at the moment.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



