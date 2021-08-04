FX option expiries for 4 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of large ones layered for EUR/USD on the day, as highlighted in bold.





They are all trapped in between 1.1830-60, which amounts to roughly €3.2 billion worth of expiries. That matches up with near-term technical levels, with the key hourly moving averages seen @ 1.1838 and 1.1875 respectively.





Price action is also residing in between those two levels at the moment, reflecting more neutral near-term bias in European morning trade.





As such, we could see price be more sticky before the expiries roll off but also keep in mind that there is another big chunk seen at 1.1850-60 tomorrow too.







