FX option expiries for 4 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.2000 (€519m), 1.2075 (€518m), 1.2100 (€887m)

USD/JPY: 105.70-75 ($1.1bn), 106.90-00 ($485m), 107.75 ($307m)

GBP/USD: 1.3900 (£550m), 1.4090-00 (£708m)

AUD/USD: 0.7750 (A$779m), 0.7775 (A$579m), 0.7800 (A$1.0bn), 0.7825 (A$1.3bn), 0.7900 (A$885m)

There are a couple of large ones close by for AUD/USD, which may put a lid on the upside until they roll off later today. Other than that, there isn't much else besides a decent-sized one seen for EUR/USD closer to 1.2100.





The market will largely be keeping their eyes on Fed chair Powell's speech today so price action may be more tepid and leaning towards caution ahead of the key risk event.







