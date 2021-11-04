FX option expiries for 4 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of big ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.





For EUR/USD, the ones at 1.1525-50 may help to limit any major downside push as the expiries keep near the October lows as well as the drop from last Friday.





But sellers are still in near-term control below 1.1593-06 for the time being, so any upside is also rather contained as we look towards the sessions ahead.





As for USD/JPY, the ones at 114.00-30 may help to provide more of a sticking point for the pair as it continues to flirt with the October highs above the figure level. That may see price action more contained before rolling off later in the day.







