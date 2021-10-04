FX option expiries for 4 October 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Just a couple to take note of to start the new week, as highlighted in bold.

The large ones for EUR/USD may act as more of a magnet for price action, which continues to gyrate in and around the 1.1600 since the end of last week.

Meanwhile, the large ones for AUD/USD at 0.7250 adds another layer to the key hourly moving averages (0.7233-50) in limiting any near-term downside so keep an eye out for that amid the changes in risk sentiment to kick start the first full trading week in October.

