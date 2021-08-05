FX option expiries for 5 August 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Quite a number of large ones on the day, as highlighted in bold.

In particular, there are a host of expiries layered between 1.1800 through to 1.1900 for EUR/USD with a big chunk seen in between 1.1820 to 1.1860 especially. That very well could keep price action more muted before rolling off later today.

Meanwhile, there is also a big one for USD/JPY near 109.50, layered in between the key hourly moving averages of 109.38-68. That said, we are seeing buyers test the upper bound of that near-term range so that could yet still open up a play towards 110.00.

Otherwise, the more neutral near-term bias could see price be more sticky on the session.

Elsewhere, there is also a big one for USD/CAD, which is keeping close to price action for the pair since yesterday. As such, that may act as more of a magnet if anything else with a couple of large expiries also noted for the pair tomorrow close by.

