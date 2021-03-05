FX option expiries for 5 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.1900 (€513m), 1.2000 (€764m), 1.2075 (€547m), 1.2100 (€647m)
  • USD/JPY: 106.40-50 ($1.3bn), 106.60 ($576m), 107.00-05 ($1.1bn), 107.25 ($590m), 107.80 ($462m)
  • GBP/USD: 1.4000 (£494m)
  • USD/CAD: 1.2500 ($960m), 1.2620 ($1.1bn)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7900 (A$682m)
  • EUR/GBP: 0.8600 (€700m), 0.8650 (€340m)
  • AUD/NZD: 1.0725 (A$411m)
A couple of modest ones to take note of today but more so for USD/CAD and EUR/GBP if anything else. EUR/USD has a decent-sized one rolling off closer to 1.2000 that may limit any upside going into the US non-farm payrolls report later today.

The post-Powell reaction remains the key theme in the market though.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

