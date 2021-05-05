FX option expiries for 5 May 10am New York cut
A look at what is on the board for today
A couple of notable ones, as highlighted in bold.
The large ones for EUR/USD may well keep price action more anchored at current levels once again with 1.2000 proving to be a key support area for now. That considering the key hourly moving averages are holding just above the expiries @ 1.2062-71.
Not forgetting the 100-day moving average is also seen close by @ 1.2049.
Meanwhile, USD/CAD has a relatively large one at 1.2300 - which in itself has been an attraction level for the pair over the past few days.
Buyers attempted to wrestle back some near-term control yesterday but failed to keep that momentum going as the pair now eases back below 1.2300 and keeping just below its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2292.
Elsewhere, the large one for AUD/USD falls in between the confluence of its key hourly moving averages @ 0.7744-55 so put together, that may limit spot gains on the day.
For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.