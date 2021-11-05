FX option expiries for 5 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Quite a couple of large ones to take note of today, as highlighted in bold.





The ones for EUR/USD may keep price action more sticky off the October lows of 1.1525-29 for the time being, though a lot will depend on the US non-farm payrolls reaction as well.





Meanwhile, there are also large ones for USD/JPY near the current spot price which could act as more of a magnet for price action for now before the key risk event later.





As for USD/CAD, the ones at 1.2500 may help to limit any upside push - alongside offers at the level - if we do get a decent reaction off the US and Canadian jobs reports today.





And lastly, the ones for EUR/GBP at 0.8550 may help to keep gains in check though it must be said that the pound does look vulnerable - all things considered - so it wouldn't be surprising to see this be less significant in terms of affecting price action.





The 200-day moving average for the pair sits at 0.8582 so there is room to roam towards the upside for the pair before the week comes to an end.







For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here



