FX option expiries for 6 August 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
A couple of large ones to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The big one for EUR/USD may help to limit any downside weakness in the near-term but be wary that the US non-farm payrolls release is still a key factor that could override everything else on the day.

Meanwhile, there are a couple of sizable ones for USD/CAD in between current price action so that could see price gyrations be more contained but again, a lot will depend on the key risk events later today with the Canadian jobs report for July also to be released at the same time as the US non-farm payrolls.

