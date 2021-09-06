FX option expiries for 6 September 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

Nothing major to kick start the new week but there will be a couple of sizable ones to take note of in the days ahead (Thursday in particular) with key central bank meetings layered throughout the week as well.





The lack of key expiries until then details that trading sentiment will largely be dictated by the technicals and fundamental landscape for the time being.





That said, the latter is not likely to see much change with sentiment still largely keeping with the post-NFP narrative - which should continue over the next few days.





On that front, while the data was softer and cast some doubt on Fed taper expectations, I would argue that policymakers are still poised to taper by year-end in order to try and manage flexibility when it comes to dealing with inflation.







