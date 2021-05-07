FX option expiries for 7 May 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





A couple of large ones on the board for today, as highlighted in bold.





There are large ones sandwiching EUR/USD spot price at 1.2030-40 and 1.2100 respectively, so that might keep price action more centered around current levels with the key hourly moving averages @ 1.2032-60 also in play at the moment.





A lot will depend on the US non-farm payrolls report though so there's that to consider.





There is a big one for GBP/USD at 1.3900 which could act as a bit of a supportive magnet alongside the key hourly moving averages @ 1.3891-98.





Meanwhile, the large one for AUD/USD could limit spot gains in the session ahead as the 0.7800 level is also a key resistance point on the daily.







