FX option expiries for 8 March 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

  • EUR/USD: 1.2000-05 (€853m), 1.2090-00 (€676m)
  • USD/JPY: 105.50 ($1.2bn), 107.00 ($570m)
  • USD/CHF: 0.9165 ($398m)
  • AUD/USD: 0.7685 (A$433m)
  • NZD/USD: 0.7200 (NZ$317m)
  • EUR/GBP: 0.8695 (€448m)
Besides a decent-sized one closer to 1.2000 for EUR/USD, there really isn't much else that should be of much attraction on the board today.

