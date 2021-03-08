FX option expiries for 8 March 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

EUR/USD: 1.2000-05 (€853m) , 1.2090-00 (€676m)

, 1.2090-00 (€676m) USD/JPY: 105.50 ($1.2bn), 107.00 ($570m)

USD/CHF: 0.9165 ($398m)

AUD/USD: 0.7685 (A$433m)

NZD/USD: 0.7200 (NZ$317m)

EUR/GBP: 0.8695 (€448m)

Besides a decent-sized one closer to 1.2000 for EUR/USD, there really isn't much else that should be of much attraction on the board today.







