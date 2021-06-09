FX option expiries for 9 June 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today





A couple of key ones to note for the day as highlighted in bold.





The ones for EUR/USD are likely to keep price action anchored at current levels, with large ones also set to roll off later in the week in between 1.2100 and 1.2200.





There is also a big one for USD/JPY near 109.00 so that should help to limit any downside in the pair but for the week itself, a lot will ride on how yields respond to the US CPI data tomorrow instead.





There is also a rather large one for USD/CHF today near current levels so that may perhaps act as a bit of a magnet before they roll off later. Though for Swiss pairs, just note that the large ones capping EUR/CHF have already expired yesterday.





Elsewhere, there is a handful of expiries for AUD/USD near 0.7750 (again) in what has been a trend over many weeks now - helping to keep price action more subdued.







