FX option expiries for 9 November 10am New York cut

Author: Justin Low | Category: Forex Orders

A look at what is on the board for today

FX
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
A couple of large ones to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD may not be of too much relevance as price looks to keep close to 1.1600 and the key hourly moving averages @ 1.1571-88 will also come into play from a technical perspective before the expiries see much significance.

Likewise, the ones for USD/JPY at 113.70 are quite a distance away even if they may be keeping near the key hourly moving averages @ 113.65-75.

The large ones for USD/CAD at 1.2460 could see price action more sticky in the hours ahead as buyers also try to keep a hold above the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2438.

Meanwhile, the large ones for EUR/GBP may not see much significance though the pair did retreat from its 200-day moving average but is now nearing key support from the 100-day moving average @ 0.8531, so that is the more pertinent level for now.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose