FX option expiries for 9 November 10am New York cut

A look at what is on the board for today

A couple of large ones to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.





The ones for EUR/USD may not be of too much relevance as price looks to keep close to 1.1600 and the key hourly moving averages @ 1.1571-88 will also come into play from a technical perspective before the expiries see much significance.





Likewise, the ones for USD/JPY at 113.70 are quite a distance away even if they may be keeping near the key hourly moving averages @ 113.65-75.





The large ones for USD/CAD at 1.2460 could see price action more sticky in the hours ahead as buyers also try to keep a hold above the 100-hour moving average @ 1.2438.





Meanwhile, the large ones for EUR/GBP may not see much significance though the pair did retreat from its 200-day moving average but is now nearing key support from the 100-day moving average @ 0.8531, so that is the more pertinent level for now.







