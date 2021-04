Dollar bounces





The US dollar is off the lows of the day on some moderate buying into the London fix. The move also coincides with another leg higher in US equities. The S&P 500 is up 50 poitns to 4069, or 1.2%.





The bond market isn't a big factor in the dollar moves today. US 10-year yields are flat at 1.72% with a range of 1.69% to 1.74%.