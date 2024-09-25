Zhu Hengpeng was deputy director of the Institute of Economics at the state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences ()CASS). CASS is China's pre-eminent thinktanks.

He lost his job and was detained after he allegedly made some remarks in a private group chat on the WeChat mobile-messaging app that were critical of President Xi's economic management:

comments about China’s flagging economy

veiled criticism of Xi that referred to his mortality

The probe coincided with an indoctrination campaign for CASS staff, aimed at enforcing compliance with Communist Party rules. Party members in leadership roles were required to sign formal pledges on instilling discipline and reminded to obey the “10 prohibitions,” a list of banned activities that includes publishing improper material and collaborating with foreign entities without approval.

Top Economist in China Vanishes After Private WeChat Comments

