EUR/USD

1.0900 (EUR1.1bn), 1.0840 (EUR863m)

USD/CAD

1.3940 (US$693m), 1.3885 (US$650m), 1.3900 (US$457m)

GBP/USD

1.2900 (GBP638m), 1.2850 (GBP600.4m), 1.2800 (GBP490m)

AUD/USD

0.6700 (AUD451m)

NZD/USD

0.6100 (NZD720m)

USD/CNY

7.1500 ($854m)

EUR/GBP

0.8340 (EUR719m), 0.8400 (EUR328m), 0.8200 (EUR305m)

