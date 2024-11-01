Justin is away for today. This is my sad imitation of his awesome option expiry post ;-)
Justin will be back on Monday.
EUR/USD
- 1.0900 (EUR1.1bn), 1.0840 (EUR863m)
USD/CAD
- 1.3940 (US$693m), 1.3885 (US$650m), 1.3900 (US$457m)
GBP/USD
- 1.2900 (GBP638m), 1.2850 (GBP600.4m), 1.2800 (GBP490m)
AUD/USD
- 0.6700 (AUD451m)
NZD/USD
- 0.6100 (NZD720m)
USD/CNY
- 7.1500 ($854m)
EUR/GBP
- 0.8340 (EUR719m), 0.8400 (EUR328m), 0.8200 (EUR305m)
