There is arguably just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0850 level. That could help to draw in price action with the 200-hour moving average seen nearby at 1.0847 currently. But if anything else, it should keep things more contained at least until the expiries roll off later today. Just be wary of any follow up dollar weakness following the Fed yesterday though. Then again, markets have already priced much of that in before the FOMC meeting anyway.

Then, there is also a largish one for EUR/GBP at the 0.8420 level. That might help to keep price action more cagey as it has been all week already for the pair just above the 0.8400 mark. That at least until we get to the BOE later.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.