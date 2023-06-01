There are two to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

And they are both for EUR/USD at 1.0700 and around the region of 1.0725-35. In between that, there is the 100-hour moving average for the pair at 1.0711 currently, so put together all of this should act as a somewhat defensive layer for sellers to try and maintain the downside momentum.

Coming up later, there will be Eurozone CPI data to add to the mix but for now, dollar sentiment remains a pivotal driver particularly after the Fed remarks from yesterday.

If anything else, we could see price action be more limited closer to and also in and around the 1.0700 mark at least.

