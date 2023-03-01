There are a couple to take note of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD, which sits close to the 1.0600 mark and that could act as a magnet for price action before rolling off later in the day.

Besides that, there are the expiries for AUD/USD at 0.6776-90 and NZD/USD at 0.6250, which could act help to limit any further upside moves - even if we are seeing buyers start to turn things around in the near-term. The hourly charts are showing that buyers are starting to push against the key hourly moving averages so just be mindful of the expiries above that as such.

