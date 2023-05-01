EUR/USD

- 1.0925-35 (€855m)

- 1.0945-50 (€1.5bn)

- 1.0975-80 (€1.1bn)

- 1.0985-90 (€550m)

- 1.1000 (€679m)

- 1.1035-40 (€811m)

USD/JPY

- 133.90-00 ($1.1bn)

- 135.00 ($1.3bn)

- 136.00 ($826m)

- 136.50-60 ($1.1bn)

- 137.00 ($710m)

GBP/USD

- 1.2550 (£372m)

AUD/USD

- 0.6550-60 (A$619m)

- 0.6600 (A$656m)

EUR/CHF

- 1.0000 (€559m)

AUD/NZD

- 1.0850 (A$684m)

There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The ones for EUR/USD may just help to act as a bit of a supportive layer in case price action does slip in the session ahead. However, considering the lack of interest amid the holiday period in Europe, there might not be much appetite to really draw any meaningful price action for today.

Even with some US data coming up later, it will hit markets right when the expiries are due to roll off. So, you get the picture.

As for the ones for USD/JPY, they aren't too significant since the pair is now focusing more on the technical levels highlighted here.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.