There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1100 level. The price action since last week shows that it might take a bit to travel there but if it does, the expiries will act as a bit of a defensive layer alongside secondary support levels outlined here. If there is not much extension to the dollar moves from yesterday, then we're not likely to see the expiries factor in whatsoever in the session ahead.

Besides that, there isn't much else on the board for today. I'm putting up the full expiries list as I will be away for about a week starting tomorrow. Hope the above helps but just be reminded that the size and levels of the expiries can still change up until strike and the shape of things will likely change further in the days ahead.

As I'm away, Eamonn will be posting the day to day list so keep an eye out for that yeah.

