There are arguably just two to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are both for EUR/USD at the 1.0500 and 1.0600 levels, sandwiching the current spot price. That should help keep price movements in the pair more limited before the expiries roll off, with larger ones also still in play at the same levels through the week.

For now though, the pair looks fairly locked in around its key hourly moving averages as well at 1.0540-47. So, that will also keep price action more in a bind as we look towards European trading today.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.