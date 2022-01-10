There aren't really any significant ones to take note of for today. But if anything else, just be wary of a large one for USD/JPY at 116.50; though I only see that coming into play if there is a break of 116.00 - still the key level for now.

Besides that, there isn't much of anything else to really impact price action. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, there will be some that could be of note but we'll see how things go in the meantime first.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.