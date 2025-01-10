There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.0300 level once again. That is likely to help keep a lid on price action until we get to the US jobs report later in the day. That especially since the dollar continues to sit in a firmer spot all through trading this week.

Then, there is one for AUD/USD at the 0.6185 level. That might offer a bit of a pull during the session ahead and keep the pair teetering on the brink under 0.6200 as sellers are testing the October 2022 low near 0.6170 currently. A break below that will pave the way for a push to 0.6000 next for the pair.

