Once again, there isn't much to take note of for the day so the technicals will continue to do the talking.

But it is worth keeping note that there aren't any significant or major expiries for USD/JPY on the way up and beyond 135.00 for now. That leaves plenty of pocket space for the pair to move to in case we do get yet another technical breakout.

As for trading sentiment today, the focus will center around the build-up to the US inflation data before we could revert back to the jitters observed in markets yesterday.

