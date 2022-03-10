A couple of big ones to take note of as highlighted in bold.

The one for EUR/USD at 1.1000 will be an interesting one amid the ECB, as it also acts a key level for buyers to lean on in maintaining the upside push from yesterday. Meanwhile, the ones for USD/JPY at 115.30-40 sits near the 200-hour moving average @ 115.40 currently so that might provide some interest if we do see a shove lower in the hours ahead.

But for now, it is fickle-minded markets playing out and it is tough to build any firm narratives in general.

