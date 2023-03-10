There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being a set of expiries for EUR/USD from 1.0525 (or even 1.0500) through to 1.0620, which is likely to play a role in limiting price action around the current spot levels ahead of the US jobs report later today. Towards the downside, the 100-day moving average at 1.0532 will also be a key technical level to add to the layer of expiries noted.

Then, there is the one for USD/JPY at 136.00, which sits near its 100-day moving average at 135.99 currently. That will make for a bit of a defensive layer before rolling off later in the day. For now, the pair sits higher following the BOJ policy decision but amid a sharp move lower in Treasury yields, there might be some catching up to do.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.