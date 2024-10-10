There are a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for USD/JPY at the 149.50 level. And that could help to act as a bit of a magnet to lock price action in before we get to the US CPI report later in the day. The pair remains buoyed amid the rise in the dollar and yields over the past week but there is also the 15 August high around 149.40 keeping things in check on the daily chart. All that before the 150.00 mark comes into play.

Then, there is one for AUD/USD at the 0.6775 level. However, it isn't one that holds much technical significance. But if anything else, it could limit any upside extensions before we get to the US inflation numbers later.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.