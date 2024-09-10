There are just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

The first one is for EUR/USD at the 1.1000 level. If anything else, it will just act as a slight magnet or at most a floor for price action before rolling off in the session ahead. But given the lack of appetite in markets thus far, the expiries might not see much of a play on the day.

Similarly, the one for AUD/USD at the 0.6695 level is likely to just act as a bit of a ceiling to price action at the most. Otherwise, with the dollar largely steadier across the board and the focus being more on the 100-day moving average of 0.6646, price action is likely to center more around the latter in the session(s) to come.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.