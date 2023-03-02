There are a couple to take note, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD, with plenty of expiries lying in between 1.0595 to 1.0625. As such, that could act as a bit of a stop gap for any downside move lower in the pair - which also coincides with its 100 and 200-hour moving averages, in the range of 1.0600 to 1.0620 at the moment.

For the euro itself, it could be more resilient than the other major currencies against the dollar today considering that European bond yields are trading at fresh cycle highs and may be buoyed further by Eurozone inflation data later.

