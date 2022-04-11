There isn't anything too significant on the board for today with light expiries seen around current levels.

As such, trading sentiment will still be dictated by the flows as sentiment (from the bond market especially) is the key driver for the time being. For USD/JPY, just be wary that there is a lack of meaningful expiries at and above 125.00 so there isn't much to hold the pair down in the event of a firmer breakout.

Besides that, the Easter break will start to kick in on Friday so that explains the lack of interest on the board for the day itself.

