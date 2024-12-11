There are just a couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

And they are both for EUR/USD at the 1.0490-00 levels. With sellers back in near-term control again as price action is below both the key hourly moving averages, it puts focus on the figure level - where price was defended overnight. But considering that traders will be waiting on the US CPI report before firming up any convictions, the expiries here should play a decent role in terms of limiting price action in European trading later.

Besides that, there aren't any other meaningful ones for today. However, just be wary that there will be some extremely large expiries on the board for EUR/USD on Friday. That might factor into the post-CPI reaction for the pair, with the expiries perhaps providing some pulling factor in the day(s) ahead.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.