There are just a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

And they are for EUR/USD at the 1.0930 and 1.0950 levels. If anything else, the expiries should help to keep price action more locked in that range in the session ahead. All that before we get to US trading of course, where we could see volatility and market action pick up before the weekend.

There are also some modest ones for USD/CAD and AUD/USD. However, given prevailing spot levels, the expiries are unlikely to feature into play.

For more information on how to use this data, you may refer to this post here.