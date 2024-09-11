There is arguably just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.1000 level. Again, if anything else, it will help to act as a bit of a floor to price action before rolling off later in the day. That said, just be wary that there is also a very large set of expiries at the figure level for tomorrow. And it's pretty much a sandwich for EUR/USD between that and the expiries at 1.1045-50. That's something to consider in influencing price action in the day ahead at least.

