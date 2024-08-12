There is just one to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold.

That being for EUR/USD at the 1.0900 level. With price action also keeping in between its key hourly moving averages of 1.0890-22 currently, the expiries are likely to help play a role in keeping price movement more limited before rolling off later.

Do keep in mind though that there is also a large one for tomorrow at the figure level as well. So, that could potentially lock price action further until we get to the US CPI report on Wednesday.

