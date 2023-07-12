There aren't any significant expiries to take note of for the day. As such, trading sentiment will continue to revolve around the risk mood and the technicals for the most part. Keep in mind that we also do have headline risks to consider in the day ahead with the US CPI and BOC policy decision coming up.

The dollar looks to be on course for a next leg lower, so the technicals will be more of a consideration once we do get past the main event from the inflation data later in the day.

