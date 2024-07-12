There are a couple to take note of, as highlighted in bold.

The first being for EUR/USD at the 1.0850 level. That could be a bit of a magnet for price action and if anything else, limit any major pullback to the gains from yesterday. That is before the expiries roll off later in the day.

Then, there is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3630 level. It is one that fits with the 100-hour moving average, with the 200-hour moving average and 100-day moving average coincidentally resting nearby at 1.3640. All of that should help to limit any upside tilt in the pair before the US PPI report at least.

