The first ones are for EUR/USD and they are layered from 1.1000 through to 1.1050. That sort of keeps a lock on things until we get to the ECB later at least. That especially the extremely large one at the 1.1000 level, so that might act as a bit of a magnet if the ranges for the day extend a little.

Then, there is one for USD/CAD at the 1.3590 level. It is one that holds near the 200-day moving average currently. So, that might help to keep a lid on price action until we get to the US data releases later in the day at least.

