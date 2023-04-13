EUR/USD

- 1.0800 (€3.4bn)

- 1.0850 (€1.7bn)

- 1.0885-90 (€1.2bn)

- 1.0900 (€6.3bn)

- 1.0950 (€1.5bn)

- 1.1000 (€3.1bn)

USD/JPY

- 132.00-05 ($1.3bn)

- 132.20-25 ($663m)

- 133.00 ($1.2bn)

- 134.00-05 ($1.0bn)

GBP/USD

- 1.2360-80 (£1.1bn)

USD/CAD

- 1.3525 ($1.0bn)

AUD/USD

- 0.6625-30 (A$1.7bn)

- 0.6645-50 (A$1.7bn)

EUR/GBP

- 0.8795-10 (€595m)

There are quite a number to take of for today, as highlighted in bold.

The big ones are all layered between 1.0900 to 1.1000 for EUR/USD, with the over €6 billion in expiries at 1.0900 likely to provide a floor for any downside action. Meanwhile, the €3 billion in expiries at 1.1000 is also likely to keep a lid on price action before rolling off later in the day - especially with key resistance lined up.

Then, there is a decent-sized one for USD/JPY at 133.00, which sits near the 100-hour moving average of 133.02 at the moment. That could help to hold price action around current spot levels so long as the bond market also continues to play ball.

Lastly, there is also a large one for AUD/USD at 0.6645-50 but given the lack of technical significance, it might not be of much importance and much influence to price action.

